Massive Enrollment, Tree Plantation Drive Held

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) A special event focusing on the enrollment campaign and the importance of tree plantation was organized here at Govt Primary School Mandhran Kalan No. 1.

The event was participated by Sub-Divisional Education Officer (SDEO) Dr. Humayun Khattak, Assistant SDEOs, school leaders, and directors and deputy directors from the NCHD (National Commission for Human Development).

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Humayun Khattak highlighted the critical role of trees in environmental protection, beautification of the land, and sustaining human life.

As part of the initiative, Dr. Khattak and the NCHD team personally purchased around 500 saplings to carry out large-scale tree plantation activities within schools and surrounding communities.

Speaking on the enrollment campaign, Dr. Khattak shared his experiences and urged teachers to utilize all available resources to ensure maximum students' enrollment.

He emphasized the necessity of achieving government-set targets and stressed that every out-of-school child must be brought into the educational fold.

“The future of our nation lies in the hands of these educated children," Dr. Khattak said. "It is our collective responsibility to enlighten our next generation with the power of knowledge and transform them into a conscious and progressive society.”

At the conclusion of the event, an "enrollment walk" was held, led by Dr. Khattak along with school leaders, ASDEOs, and NCHD officials.

The teachers from 75 schools, along with a large number of students, actively participated in the walk.

During the campaign, teams visited local homes and engaged with community members, raising awareness about the importance of education and encouraging parents to enroll their children in schools for a brighter and more successful future.

