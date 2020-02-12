Massive financial irregularities detected in UNRA accounts

Auditor General of Pakistan has detected massive financial irregularities in the financial affairs of united nation reimbursement funds and has directed the authority concerned to rectify the mistakes committed while disbursing the funds

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th February, 2020) Auditor General of Pakistan has detected massive financial irregularities in the financial affairs of united nation reimbursement funds and has directed the authority concerned to rectify the mistakes committed while disbursing the funds.It has been revealed in a report sent to the parliamentary committed for perusal of the accounts.

The report says that Pakistan has received above Rs 123.24 billion in five years and spent over above Rs 8.8 billion but the auditor general said that massive irregularities were committed in the disbursement of the said amount and the UN guidelines were also violated in this regard.Pakistan has provided security personals for maintain law and order situation under the command of peace keeping mission in various country and played its assigned role with effectively as the world community has shown its gratitude toward Pakistan for contributing for world peace.There are various MoUs signed between Pakistan and UN for maintain reimbursement amount and its expenditure but the government of Pakistan has not honor its commitment made with the world organization, the report says.Auditor general says in its report that the purpose of the audit of the funds was to ascertain whether the funds were used in line of the agreement signed with UN mission or the authorities has committed mistake while discharging their duties.

The accounts of reimbursement was opened in state bank of Pakistan under the head of UNRA and the finance ministry was authorizes to debit the amount from the accounts.The report says that Rs 5.117 billion was released unauthorized from UNRA by the officers concerned and spent on the project not allowed in the agreement signed with the united nations as the authorities spent this massive funds on the construction of wall, modern butchery , sewerage system, security wall, construction of accommodation, construction of gym and other civil and mechanical works.The report says that Rs 8.81 million were used in purchase of stores items like generator etc which are not given legal cover under the agreement between Pakistan and UN and Rs 2.35 million were used in repair work of the vehicles.The report further highlighted the irregularities that amount Rs 1.79 billion was excess allocation beyond administrated sanction as Rs 4 million were disbursed for the purchase of the medicines and Rs 37 million were disbursed for the purchase of the electric equipment for the use of the higher authorities.The auditor general has called upon the parliamentary panel to review the disbursement of Rs 30 million from UNRA accounts for the construction of two towers without the approval of the competent authority as the NOC was not taken from the competent authority before commencing the civil works of the project.