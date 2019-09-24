UrduPoint.com
Massive Financial Irregularities Occurred In General Elections 2018

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 10:21 PM

Massive financial irregularities occurred in general elections 2018

It has been revealed that massive irregularities of Rs 1.36b had occurred in last held general elections 2018, it was revealed in a report that ECP officials have unnecessarily used national exchequer without any fair justification

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) It has been revealed that massive irregularities of Rs 1.36b had occurred in last held general elections 2018, it was revealed in a report that ECP officials have unnecessarily used national exchequer without any fair justification.

According to report Rs 360m had been spent on ballot box purchasing and this whole process was conducted in non transparent manner.mobile companies have paid Rs 100m which were not submitted to national exchequer, officials have retained these funds with them.According to report, Rs10m was embezzled in the name of entertainment, while in the name of diet charges Rs30m embezzled by ECP officials.Report would be laid before the parliamentary committee next month.

