Massive Fire Erupts At Rimpa Plaza, Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A massive fire broke out at Rimpa Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road in Karachi on Tuesday.
According to a private news channel, Rescue 1122 spokesperson said fire brigade trucks and ambulances were dispatched immediately after the alarm was raised.
The fire severely damaged the fourth and fifth floors of the building, which house shops dealing in tires, plastic goods, and spare parts, causing the flames to intensify.
No casualties or reports of people being trapped in the building have been received so far. Rescue teams are working to control the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
Recent Stories
Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge
Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh
COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..
Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community
French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote
Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Funds approved for Sargodha-Jhamra Road12 seconds ago
-
PM congratulates Pak Blind Cricket team for clinching T20 World Cup21 seconds ago
-
Awareness drive about ‘violence against women’ in full swing23 seconds ago
-
Chairman PMYP congratulates Pakistan's blind cricket team for winning T20 World Cup30 seconds ago
-
PHC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi until Dec 2336 seconds ago
-
KP CM asks universities to focus on students' grooming10 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews wheat prices, sugarcane crushing season10 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for Anti-Corruption Week10 minutes ago
-
30 acres of govt land reclaimed at Kot Addu10 minutes ago
-
Issues of special persons highlighted11 minutes ago
-
One dacoit killed, 3 escape after police encounter11 minutes ago
-
DPO chairs meeting20 minutes ago