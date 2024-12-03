Massive fire erupts at Rimpa plaza, Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A massive fire broke out at Rimpa Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road in Karachi on Tuesday.

According to a private news channel, Rescue 1122 spokesperson said fire brigade trucks and ambulances were dispatched immediately after the alarm was raised.

The fire severely damaged the fourth and fifth floors of the building, which house shops dealing in tires, plastic goods, and spare parts, causing the flames to intensify.

No casualties or reports of people being trapped in the building have been received so far. Rescue teams are working to control the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.