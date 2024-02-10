Open Menu

Massive Fire Erupts In Rawalpindi Market

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Massive fire erupts in Rawalpindi Market

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) A massive fire erupted at Mughal Sarai in Raja Bazaar Market here on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 swiftly responded to douse the flames.

Over 16 shops selling artificial jewellery and garments were completely engulfed, resulting in millions of rupees worth of damage.

Firefighters encountered challenges navigating through narrow streets and tangled wires.

Teams from the Cantt Fire Brigade, Bahria, and Islamabad Fire Brigade participated in the operation.

After strenuous efforts, Rescue 1122 successfully brought the blaze under control.

Related Topics

Islamabad Fire Rescue 1122 Market From Million

Recent Stories

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

4 hours ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

5 hours ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

5 hours ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

5 hours ago
 Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

5 hours ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

8 hours ago
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

10 hours ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

10 hours ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

14 hours ago
 NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan