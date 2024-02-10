Massive fire erupts in Rawalpindi Market

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) A massive fire erupted at Mughal Sarai in Raja Bazaar Market here on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 swiftly responded to douse the flames.

Over 16 shops selling artificial jewellery and garments were completely engulfed, resulting in millions of rupees worth of damage.

Firefighters encountered challenges navigating through narrow streets and tangled wires.

Teams from the Cantt Fire Brigade, Bahria, and Islamabad Fire Brigade participated in the operation.

After strenuous efforts, Rescue 1122 successfully brought the blaze under control.