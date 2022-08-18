Massive flooding disconnects Balochistan road-rail networks with country

All road and railway network connecting Balochistan to the rest of Pakistan has been disconnected due to recent floods and heavy rainfall in most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :All road and railway network connecting Balochistan to the rest of Pakistan has been disconnected due to recent floods and heavy rainfall in most parts of the country.

According to the media reports, almost all the highways and railways connecting Balochistan with Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remain disconnected as floods wreck havoc in the province.

The Quetta to Karachi Highway connection remains suspended for the last one week due to heavy floods caused by recent rainfall.

The flow of traffic, on fort 'Manro' at Dera Ghazi Khan, which connects Punjab with Balochistan, remains suspended.

Moreover, massive flooding in Musa Khail, district Balochistan, wiped out the roads causing suspension of traffic.

Whereas, the road network connecting Balochistan with KP was blocked due to soil and land erosion in the mountains of Drazanda, Sherani district.

The provincial government, meanwhile, has asked people to stay in homes for their safety and evacuate those areas which may come under the flood.