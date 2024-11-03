Massive Forest Fire Ravages Lower Galyat, Local Efforts To Control Blaze Fall Short
Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2024 | 07:00 PM
NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) A devastating fire erupted late at night in the Dakhin Saidan forest in Lower Galyat, quickly spread across several kilometers and leaving a trail of destruction. Local residents, lacking external support, have been battling the blaze independently but report that their efforts have so far been unsuccessful.
According to local sources, the fire has inflicted severe damage on the forest ecosystem in Abbottabad, razing countless trees and devastating wildlife. Many species native to the area have suffered as the flames continue to spread unchecked. The fire has also destroyed valuable winter fuel supplies that locals rely on, as well as grass and fodder for livestock, creating additional hardship for the community.
Several homes in nearby areas have suffered partial damage as the flames approached residential zones, endangering families and property. Local sources report that residents are growing increasingly concerned as the fire threatens to encroach further into populated areas.
The fire, which originated in Dakhin Saidan, has now spread to the nearby Panghora Sangli forest. Despite the determined efforts of residents, the lack of proper firefighting resources has left them overwhelmed. The rapid spread of the fire has heightened the urgency for an effective response.
Local sources have expressed frustration over the apparent lack of response from the Galyat Development Authority (GDA), the Forest Department, the Wildlife Department, and the district administration. Residents are urging these agencies to take immediate action to prevent further spread of the fire and to protect both natural and human resources in the affected areas.
As of now, the situation remains critical, with residents and community leaders calling for swift intervention to contain the fire and minimize further loss.
