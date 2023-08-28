Open Menu

Massive Fraud Exposed In Peshawar Valley Housing Society

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar, Shah Fahad, unveiled a large-scale fraud within the Peshawar Valley housing society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar, Shah Fahad, unveiled a large-scale fraud within the Peshawar Valley housing society.

In a statement released on Monday, he revealed that 1,375 kanals of land had been fraudulently transferred.

Assistant Commissioner Rao Hashim conducted an inquiry into public complaints, verifying the deceitful transfer.

The DC further announced the annulment of the fake land transfer and the suspension of three revenue officials involved in the falsified transaction.

He recommended the dismissal of officials implicated in the fraudulent transfer and suggested legal action.

Over the last six months, 13 officials have been suspended due to corruption, while 5 others have been dismissed.

He emphasized that no leniency would be extended to officials involved in fraud, and those found guilty would face termination from their positions.

