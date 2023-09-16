Massive increase in POL prices challenged before LHC Keep

Keep

Azhar Siddiqui, a local lawyer, files petition in the Lahore High Court and ask it to set aside the recent increase in POL prices.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2022) A writ petition was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the recent hike in petroleum prices.

Advocate Azhar Siddique, representing the Judicial Activism Panel, submitted an application to the LHC, naming the caretaker Federal government as a respondent.

The petitioner contended that the petroleum prices surged by up to Rs 26, citing a lack of a transparent pricing mechanism.

Furthermore, the lawyer argued that this price increase would exacerbate inflation. He asked the court to revoke the recent hike.

The government had recently raised the price of petrol by Rs 26.02 per litre and diesel by Rs 17.34 per litre. As a result, the new prices will stand at Rs 331.38 per litre for petrol and Rs 329.18 per litre for high-speed diesel.