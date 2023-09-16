Open Menu

Massive Increase In POL Prices Challenged Before LHC

Keep

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 16, 2023 | 02:28 PM

Massive increase in POL prices challenged before LHC Keep

Azhar Siddiqui, a local lawyer, files petition in the Lahore High Court and ask it to set aside the recent increase in POL prices.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2022) A writ petition was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the recent hike in petroleum prices.

Advocate Azhar Siddique, representing the Judicial Activism Panel, submitted an application to the LHC, naming the caretaker Federal government as a respondent.

The petitioner contended that the petroleum prices surged by up to Rs 26, citing a lack of a transparent pricing mechanism.

Furthermore, the lawyer argued that this price increase would exacerbate inflation. He asked the court to revoke the recent hike.

The government had recently raised the price of petrol by Rs 26.02 per litre and diesel by Rs 17.34 per litre. As a result, the new prices will stand at Rs 331.38 per litre for petrol and Rs 329.18 per litre for high-speed diesel.

Related Topics

Petrol Lahore High Court Price Government Court

Recent Stories

China to step up geothermal energy development in ..

China to step up geothermal energy development in clean heating push

1 hour ago
 JI announces nationwide sit-ins against petroleum ..

JI announces nationwide sit-ins against petroleum price hike

2 hours ago
 Govt determined to rationalize power sector: PM

Govt determined to rationalize power sector: PM

2 hours ago
 DEWA adopts new Microsoft generative AI tool to dr ..

DEWA adopts new Microsoft generative AI tool to drive digital transformation

2 hours ago
 After crackdown, gold marek to reopen today

After crackdown, gold marek to reopen today

3 hours ago
 UN scales up support for disaster relief

UN scales up support for disaster relief

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Caretaker govt jacks up petrol price by Rs.26.02 p ..

Caretaker govt jacks up petrol price by Rs.26.02 per litre yet again

13 hours ago
 3rd Abu Dhabi Brain Conference discusses latest ad ..

3rd Abu Dhabi Brain Conference discusses latest advancements and research findin ..

14 hours ago
 Man arrested for manslaughter over dog attack as U ..

Man arrested for manslaughter over dog attack as UK govt vows action

15 hours ago
 HESCO disconnects power connection of GM SSGC offi ..

HESCO disconnects power connection of GM SSGC office for outstanding dues

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan