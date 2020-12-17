Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said 'massive' loss of life had been averted in the country due to effective and timely steps, taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan against the coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said 'massive' loss of life had been averted in the country due to effective and timely steps, taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan against the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a tele-conference titled 'Sustainable Development in the Times of COVID-19' through video link, he said the government had opted the smart-lockdown strategy during the first wave of coronavirus that helped save lives and livelihoods of the people.

He lauded the efforts of National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) for updating the public about facts and figures of coronavirus on regular basis.

Shibli Faraz said provision of medical equipment and medicine to the hospitals on war footing was a major challenge, which was overcome through a timely and effective strategy.

He mentioned the financial assistance extended to the poor people under the Prime Minister's Ehsaas Programme to ensure protection of their lives in times of the pandemic. The initiative won accolades from across the globe due to its effectiveness and transparency, he maintained.

The minister said the incentives, given to the construction sector by the government, provided huge support to the poor and working class of the country. The prime minister had given incentives to the construction sector for uplift of the poor segments of the society, he added.

He termed the conference, arranged by Sustainable Development Policy Institute, a big initiative during the pandemic.\