Massive march to be conducted towards Hyderpora in Srinagar tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :A massive march will be conducted, tomorrow, towards Hyderpora in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, to pay tribute to the icon of Kashmir resistance movement, Syed Ali Gilani, on his 2nd martyrdom anniversary.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani embraced martyrdom in the custody of Indian police on September 01, 2021, at his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar where he was kept under continued house arrest for over a decade.

The call for the march has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by other organizations. Imams and ulema will remember the veteran leader in their special prayers at mosques.

The Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world will hold protest demonstrations to draw the attention of the international community towards the Indian brutalities in the occupied territory.

The APHC leaders paying homage to the veteran leader have said that Syed Ali Gilani was an epitome of honesty and integrity who devoted his entire life for the Kashmir cause. They said that Syed Ali Gilani would be remembered forever in the history of Kashmir as a hero who championed the Kashmiris' legitimate cause with utmost courage and fearlessness. They maintained that the mission of Syed Ali Gilani will be taken to its logical conclusion at all costs.