Massive migration looms due to Hindu extremists' violence against Indian minorities: Shehryar Khan Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday warned against massive migration of Muslims Christians , Sikh and Dalits from India due to the planned violence against minorities by Hindu extremist organizations under the Hindutva policy of Indian

In a meeting with Regional Director of International Organization for Migration (IOM) Ms Maria Nenette Motus, Shehryar Afridi said that the world must act now to stop this planned genocide being committed by Hindutva regime of India against the Indian minorities, said a press release issued here.

"If the world fails to act now, I fear that the world have to deal with more migrants. India has already declared nearly two million Muslims as non-residents," the Minister said, adding that the migrants influx may further open floodgates of poverty in the region.

Referring to India's recent forceful annexation and illegal occupation of Kashmir, Afridi said that if the world fails to act now, the migrants issue may further complicate.

"The world must take cognizance of the atrocities against Muslims in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK). Despite over 70 days of curfew, Kashmiris are still reeling under the siege by over 900,000 Indian forces. The Kashmir siege may open floodgates of influx of refugees. India has already declared two million Muslims in Assam as non-residents. This would create a new crisis of refugees the world would have to deal with," said the minister. Afridi warned that any miscalculation may trigger a nuclear conflict in the region as armies of both Pakistan and India are eyeball to eyeball at the Line of Control (LoC).

"Conflict resolution needs to be done before you have to jump in for firefighting," asserted the minister. He said that as a responsible global player, Pakistan is catering to 4.8 million refugees including two million Beharis and Bengalis.IOM Regional Director, Ms Maria Nenette Motus said Pakistan has done a lot for the cause of refugees and migrants and IOM would lend its support to help Pakistan showcase its contributions for the migrant community.