The central procession of 9th Muharram-ul-Harram on Friday night culminated at Imam Bargah Asna Ashri peacefully after passing through various designated routes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :The central procession of 9th Muharram-ul-Harram on Friday night culminated at Imam Bargah Asna Ashri peacefully after passing through various designated routes.

The procession, mourning for Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) echoed with the chants of 'Ya Hussain', upon reaching Service Road, it paused for the Friday congregational prayer.

Afterwards, the Azadari (mourning) procession resumed its march along its traditional route and stopped near New Abpara to offer Maghrib prayer collectively.

Along the route of the procession, arrangements for Sabeel-e-Asghar and Bibi Sakina were made.

Leaders of the Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jafaria addressed a press conference alongside the commencement of the Azadari procession, highlighting the significance of the day and the message of sacrifice.

Shia Ulema Council Central General Secretary Dr. Shabir Hassan said in a noble act of sacrifice, the revered Imam ensured that the name of islam remains eternal in the world.

He said Hazrat Imam Hussain's remarkable sacrifice teaches us not to shy away from any form of sacrifice for the sake of the Muhammadan law and humanity.

Condemning the incidents of Quran burning in Sweden and Denmark, he proposed to legislate to stop the occurrence of such blasphemous acts globally. For international peace, it was imperative that countries like Sweden and Denmark must take measures to prevent blasphemous actions, he maintained.

He categorically stated that in Pakistan, all sects and religions enjoy freedom under the Constitution.

Dr. Hassan said Azadari of Sayyid al-Shuhada was the tradition of the Prophet's Sunnah, and we would continue it under all circumstances. "We have made sacrifices for Azadari and for the unity of the Muslim Ummah," he expressed during the press conference.

The mourning procession saw a large number of men, women, and children participating, along with numerous elderly and young mourners.

Apart from twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi, a significant number of mourners from various districts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan also joined the procession.

In their own unique ways, the mourners expressed their grief and paid tributes to the martyrs of Karbala.

Prominent figures from various Shia organizations, including Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, Shia Ulema Council, and Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jafria, also participated in the procession.

The procession witnessed the presence of scholars from every school of thought, as well as several politicians, joining the masses.

Following the conclusion of the mourning procession, a night gathering for Shab-e-Ashur was held.