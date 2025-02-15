Open Menu

Massive Operation Launched Against Electricity Theft

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2025 | 01:50 AM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) A joint team of WAPDA officials, Police and Rangers conducted massive action against electricity theft, illegal connections and recovery of electricity dues in different areas of city including Jamshed Colony, Ghulam Hyder Shah Colony, Rao Hanif colony and Mumtaz colony.

During the joint operation illegal connections were disconnected and huge amount was recovered in arrears.

Team officials said that the action was initiated with the objective of taking strict measures against electricity theft and preventing national loss.

Officials said that operations would remain in process till objective is achieved.

Officials said that during operation Rs 625000 were recovered from defaulters while 17 connections were disconnected and 4 persons were arrested for recovery of pending dues.WAPDA officials have advised power consumers to pay their dues as soon as possible and save themselves from any kind of trouble.

