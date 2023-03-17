UrduPoint.com

Massive Operation Launches Against Criminals In Ghotki

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 04:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The Ghotki Police launched a massive operation against the criminals on Thursday night.

SSP Ghotki Tanveer Hussain Tunio told Media, as many as 25 hideouts of the criminals have been set on fire after the martyrdom of ASI.

He said that SHO PS Khambhra of district Ghotki received information about the presence of criminals near Khambhra Inter-Change.

Following the information, ASI Amanullah Abro of PS Khambhra along with staff reached the spot where 3 Unknown armed culprits advancing towards them making straight firing at police.

The police also resorted to firing in self-defence, resultantly ASI Amanullah Abro was martyred, while in the firing of police, 2 dacoits were killed while the other fled away.

