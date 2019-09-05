The Balochistan government has chalked out a comprehensive plan to upgrade Dairy and Livestock sectors to exploit full potential and generate economic activities across the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :The Balochistan government has chalked out a comprehensive plan to upgrade Dairy and Livestock sectors to exploit full potential and generate economic activities across the province.

Giving outlines of the plan, Director General (DG) Livestock and Dairy Development Department Balochistan, Ghulam Hussain Jaffer on Thursday said some 29 dairy and poultry farms in the province would be overhauled to meet the international standards and achieve maximum outcome.

He said the government had also planned to establish new veterinary hospitals and dispensaries for which an amount of Rs 500 million would be incurred to ensure livestock's better health and productivity.

He said establishing camel research and milk processing units at Musakhail and Washuk district would be also be approved in the coming days.

In order to generate more revenue, the government would also set up a cattle farm at Lehri district, the DG said.

Moreover, in the fight against Congo virus prevailing in the province, an amount of Rs 215.

340 million has also been allocated to treat the patients suffering from Congo disease and to provide vaccination to the livestock keepers, he informed.

Modern livestock equipments to cater the needs of cattle-owners and to boost the sector would also be provided, Ghulam said.

Under the vision of chief minister, Jam Kamal Khan to revive the livestock sector for improving the living standards of local people, the government would launch the project of Backyard Rural Poultry Balochistan, he added.

Hussain said lack of proper marketing of livestock was the main issue and for this purpose the government has approved the plan of the construction of Hide, Skin and meat markets to help improve the standard of marketing of this huge sector.

The government had also started Sheep and Goat fattening programme in Balochistan and that would boost the sector and also attract people to invest in the sector, he said.

The DG said that the department was working to strengthen the Semen Production Unit and Animal Disease Investigation Laboratory at Quetta.