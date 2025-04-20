Massive polio vaccination drive to kick off tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The polio-eradication campaign will commence on Monday (tomorrow) with health workers administering oral poliovirus vaccine drops to millions of children across Pakistan, aiming to halt the transmission of the poliovirus and ultimately eradicate the disease.

Polio workers in Pakistan are gearing up to administer polio drops to over 45 million children under the age of five across the country.

This effort aims to protect these young ones from the debilitating effects of poliovirus, which can cause paralysis or even death. The vaccination campaign is part of the government's ongoing initiative to eradicate polio, with health workers visiting door-to-door to ensure every child receives the vaccine, Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Ayesha Raza while talking to a private news channel said.

Ayesha Raza mentioned that trained polio workers would go door-to-door, visit schools, shopping malls, and transit points across the country to administer polio drops to over 45 million children under the age of five.

She emphasized the importance of awareness, stating that polio workers would not only administer vaccine drops but also educate families about the crucial role of immunization in protecting children from polio, as they go door-to-door, visit schools, shopping malls, and transit points.

She also urged the media to support the polio eradication campaign by spreading awareness about the importance of vaccination and the efforts being made to immunize children across the country.

Ayesha Raza further added that parents and guardians are advised to immediately contact the helpline 1166 or 03467776546 if the vaccination team does not visit their homes, ensuring their children don't miss out on the crucial polio vaccine.

Ayesha Raza emphasized that joint efforts from the government, media, healthcare workers, and the public are the need of the hour to successfully eradicate polio from the country.