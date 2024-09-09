Massive Polio Vaccination Drive Underway In Mirpurkhas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) A large-scale anti-polio campaign has been officially launched in the Mirpurkhas division, targeting the vaccination of 5,47,853 children from birth to 5 years of age across 63 union councils in the districts of Mirpurkhas, Umarkot and Tharparkar.
According to the official statement issued on Monday, the vaccination drive has deployed 1,686 mobile teams, 104 Union Council Medical Officers (UCMOs), 397 area in-charges, and 151 fixed teams throughout the division.
The Additional Commissioner One of Mirpurkhas, Dr.
Ali Nawaz Bhoot has inspected various polio vaccination centers across the division and reviewed the work of the polio teams.
During the visits, Dr. Bhoot also personally administered polio drops to the children.
The comprehensive vaccination campaign aims to reach every child in the targeted age group and ensure the effective prevention of polio in the region.
The deployment of a large number of teams and personnel underscores the importance the authorities are placing on this crucial public health initiative.
APP/hms
Recent Stories
Muqam demands inquiry into alleged use of KP govt funds for PTI Islamabad rally
PTI’s Aug 22 Islamabad rally cancelled due to establishment’s intervention, ..
Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakistan
Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video
Potential movement could start anytime to focus Adiala jail, warns Aliya Hamza
Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats
Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension
Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gandapur's abusive outburst against woman opponents shows his sheer disregard for Pashtoon norms: Ta ..11 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses women's empowerment through IT training at KPT Industrial Home12 minutes ago
-
KP judicial academy organizes training on capacity uplift of para-legal staff12 minutes ago
-
WSSCM chairman pledges support to business community12 minutes ago
-
Cholera-like disease outbreak in Mirpurkhas Village12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews polio campaign activities in Hyderabad12 minutes ago
-
500kg unhygienic meat discarded in Lahore12 minutes ago
-
Muqam demands inquiry into alleged use of KP govt funds for PTI Islamabad rally15 minutes ago
-
KPJA completes series of capacity building training for paralegal staff22 minutes ago
-
Muqam holds meeting with NGOs working for welfare of Afghan refugee22 minutes ago
-
Five held for unsealing boilers32 minutes ago
-
Drivers fined for overcharging passengers, use of LPG cylinders in DI Khan32 minutes ago