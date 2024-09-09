Open Menu

Massive Polio Vaccination Drive Underway In Mirpurkhas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Massive polio vaccination drive underway in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) A large-scale anti-polio campaign has been officially launched in the Mirpurkhas division, targeting the vaccination of 5,47,853 children from birth to 5 years of age across 63 union councils in the districts of Mirpurkhas, Umarkot and Tharparkar.

According to the official statement issued on Monday, the vaccination drive has deployed 1,686 mobile teams, 104 Union Council Medical Officers (UCMOs), 397 area in-charges, and 151 fixed teams throughout the division.

The Additional Commissioner One of Mirpurkhas, Dr.

Ali Nawaz Bhoot has inspected various polio vaccination centers across the division and reviewed the work of the polio teams.

During the visits, Dr. Bhoot also personally administered polio drops to the children.

The comprehensive vaccination campaign aims to reach every child in the targeted age group and ensure the effective prevention of polio in the region.

The deployment of a large number of teams and personnel underscores the importance the authorities are placing on this crucial public health initiative.

APP/hms

