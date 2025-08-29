Massive Power Theft Unearthed At Furnace Plant In Haripur
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2025 | 05:10 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) WAPDA and Haripur police in a joint operation uncovered large-scale electricity theft at a furnace plant in Mang Soka, Haripur.
According to officials, the raid was conducted on the directives of HAZECO Chief Executive Qazi Tahir and SE Hazara Circle-I Umar Ahmed Shah. Executive Engineer Rizwanullah Khan and SDO Mang Luqman Khan, accompanied by S&I Incharge Amir Mustafa, DSP City Munir Khan, SHO TIP Raja Mumtaz, SHO Kot Najibullah Nawaz Khan, Incharge Chowki Pand Munim Saeed Shah, and other WAPDA staff, carried out the operation.
During the raid, it was revealed that factory owner Muhammad Shamsheer had been illegally obtaining electricity by hooking into an 11,000-kilowatt high-voltage line. Authorities seized a heavy transformer from the site.
The accused Shamsheer his son Usman and other employees managed to escape after the police raid.
An FIR has been registered at Kot Najibullah Police Station on the complaint of SDO Luqman Shabbir under sections 462/1, M 462/419/420/353 of the Pakistan Penal Code, while the factory owner managed to escape.
