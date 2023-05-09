UrduPoint.com

Massive Protests Breaking Out In Pakistan Following Imran Khan's Arrest - Party

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Massive Protests Breaking Out in Pakistan Following Imran Khan's Arrest - Party

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Protests have broken out in multiple cities across Pakistan on Tuesday following the arrest of Imran Khan, the country's former Prime Minister and leader of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, videos posted by PTI show.

Hundreds of people have taken to the streets of Faisalabad, Lahore, Gojra and other Pakistani cities. Some of the protesters are blocked by the police who use tear gas grenades, while the opposition leader's supporters are throwing stones and sticks.

The Pakistani authorities said on Monday that Imran Khan had been taken into custody following a hearing of the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

PTI called on citizens of Pakistan to gather for mass protests, demanding Khan's release.

In October 2022, Pakistan's election commission stripped Khan of his parliamentary mandate as well as the right to be elected and appointed to both the country's Federal and regional legislatures for five years after it found him guilty of selling 52 valuables stored in Toshakhana, the Pakistani state treasury, and hiding information about gifts that he received personally. In April 2022, then-opposition leader Nawaz Sharif said that Khan had sold state treasures in Dubai with a total value of 140 million Pakistani rupees ($500,000 Dollars).

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Faisalabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Dubai Gojra April October Gas Islamabad High Court Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private p ..

Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private property: Law Minister

36 minutes ago
 UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wils ..

UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wilson for another 5 years

47 minutes ago
 Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: ..

Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: Maktoum bin Mohammed

48 minutes ago
 Qureshi says will announce action plan in view of ..

Qureshi says will announce action plan in view of Imran Khan’s directives

50 minutes ago
 IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's arrest in Al- ..

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan was not tortured during arrest, says Ra ..

Imran Khan was not tortured during arrest, says Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.