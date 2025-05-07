Massive rallies held in DIKhan against Indian aggression

In a powerful display of national unity and resilience, the people of Dera Ismail Khan took to the streets on Wednesday to protest against recent acts of Indian aggression and cross-border hostility

The demonstrations were led by local political figures, religious scholars, civil society members, and the trader community, all voicing their unwavering support for the Pakistan Armed Forces and condemning India's continued violations of human rights and international norms.

A central protest rally was held from GPO Chowk to Topanwala Chowk, jointly led by Member of the Provincial Assembly Ehsanullah Khan Miankhel and Allama Muhammad Ramzan Tauqeer, Central Vice President of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan. The rally witnessed significant participation from leaders of labor unions, political activists, social workers, religious figures, and minority representatives.

Among the key speakers were Lal Badshah, Shahid Raj, Malik Imran Pateeban, Hebatullah Siddiqui, Dr. Abdullah Zafari, and Abdul Rahman Sadozai, who collectively condemned India's repeated military provocations and its brutal actions against innocent civilians, particularly Muslims, children, women, and the elderly.

Participants chanted powerful slogans against Indian aggression and declared their full support for the Pakistan Army. “We stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces,” many speakers reiterated. “Any misadventure by India will be met with full national resistance.”

Meanwhile, members of the trader community, including the Markazi anjaman tajran, Tajir Ittehad, and the Tajir Action Committee, organized a separate large-scale protest. The rally started from Choghla Chowk and culminated at Ghas Mandi Chowk, drawing the participation of a wide cross-section of society, including administrative officers and revenue department officials.

Speakers at the Choghla protest included Sohail Ahmad Azmi, Sharif Chauhan, Khalid Naz, Chaudhry Ashfaq, Muhammad Asif, Chaudhry Jameel, Fazlur Rehman, Dr. Abdullah Zafari, and Assistant Commissioner Fasih Abbasi. They strongly condemned India's actions and praised the swift, accurate, and courageous response of the Pakistan Air Force, which successfully shot down Indian fighter jets and drones, sending a strong message that Pakistan remains vigilant and well-prepared to defend its sovereignty.

The protestors denounced India’s cowardly acts of targeting unarmed civilians under the cover of darkness.

Several speakers warned that if India, along with its clandestine supporters like Israel and other Western backers, continued their aggressive designs, they would face the consequences. “Not only will India be erased from the world map, but the illegitimate existence of Israel will also face global resistance,” one speaker remarked.

The protest rallies concluded peacefully at Ghas Mandi Chowk with fervent chants of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Army Zindabad”. National flags were waved, and the participants reaffirmed their resolve to defend every inch of Pakistan's territory.

Minority communities, students, and women also participated in large numbers, further underscoring the inclusive nature of the protest. The demonstrations reflected a unified national stance against foreign aggression and conveyed a clear message to adversaries: “The people of Pakistan stand united behind their armed forces and will defend their homeland at all costs.”