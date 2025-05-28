Massive rally held in Jaranwala to mark Youm-e-Takbeer

A massive rally was staged out in Jaranwala under the aegis of Tehsil administration Jaranwala to commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer,here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) A massive rally was staged out in Jaranwala under the aegis of Tehsil administration Jaranwala to commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer,here on Wednesday.

Accorfing to a spokesperson,a large number of people belonging to all walks of life including officials of various government departments,lawyers,journalists,traders,businessmen,political figures,religious leaders and members of civil society participated in the rally which commenced from Municipal Committee Office(MCO) Jaranwala.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Khan Bahadur Dogar flanked by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Aurangzaib Goraya and Bilal Badar Chaudhary led the rally in which the participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favor of Pak army and builders of atomic program.

The participants also raised slogans of “Pak Army Zindabad” passionately and expressed solidarity with Pak armed forced in addition to paying tribute to the defense capabilities of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion,MPA Sardar Khan Bahadur Dogar said that leadership of Pakistan Muslim League(PML) remained committed in ensuring defense of the nation.

He highlighted the importance of national unity and remembrance of the day when Pakistan secured its defense through nuclear deterrence.

AC Bilal while addressing the gathering said that Pakistan Armed Forces(PAF) were always ready to safeguard the national sovereignty and integrity.

He also expressed confidence in the security forces and national leadership and said that the entire nation stands with them to defend geographical and ideological boundaries of the country.