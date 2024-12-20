Open Menu

Massive Reforms Underway To Transform Power Sector: Awais Leghari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, said on Thursday that the Ministry of Energy has undergone significant reforms over the past nine months.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the ministry has adopted a new approach to address long-standing issues, including ensuring consumer interests are protected while supporting the sustainability of power distribution companies’ post-privatization.

He said that every tariff petition submitted to NEPRA, whether by LESCO, MEPCO, or other companies, is now evaluated to balance the interests of consumers, investors, and the power sector.

He said that setting fair tariffs is crucial for avoiding financial instability and ensuring companies like K-Electric remain viable.

The minister assured that the government is committed to facilitating privatization while preventing undue reliance on subsidies.

He also acknowledged past shortcomings in regulatory oversight and highlighted efforts to align policies with international best practices.

Minister reassured the public that the government is dedicated to building a robust and sustainable power sector, with reforms designed to benefit all stakeholders.

