Massive reshuffling, extension in KP government cabinet

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th January, 2020) Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) Mehmood Khan has massively reshuffled the provincial cabinet in view of complaints inflows against the ministers.CM KP has changed portfolios of 14 ministers besides inducting 8 new special assistants and 2 ministers in the cabinet amid the reports that CM has taken this step for the persistent pouring in complaints against the attitude and poor performance of ministers.Among two new ministers one Iqbal Shah Muhammad has been taken from tribal district.

Iqbal Shah belongs to North Waziristan.KP Minister for information Shaukat Yousufzai has also confirmed this reshuffling and extension in the cabinet.According to Shaukat Yousufzai, iqbal Shah who has been taken from North Waziristan has been given portfolio of relief while Shah Muhammad has been given portfolio of transport.Khaliq ur Rehman has been inducted as special assistant on higher education and Arif Ahmad Zai has been allocated portfolio of mineral while Ghazan Jamal portfolio of excise.Portfolio of Local bodies minister Shahram Tarkai has been changed and he has been given portfolio of health while portfolio of social welfare has been allocated to health minister Hasham Inam Ullah.

Ministry of C and W has been taken away from Akbar Ayub Khan who has been given portfolio of education.Portfolio of Minister of education Zia Ullah Bangash has been changed and he has now been given portfolio of information technology.

Special assistant on information technology Kamran Bangash has been allocated portfolio of local bodies.Shafi Ullah, Riaz Khan, Zahoor Shakir, Wazir Zada, Ahmad Khan Swati and Taj Muhammad have been appointed as special assistants to CM KP.Talking to private T V channel about reshuffling and extension in cabinet CM KP said this move is aimed at improving the performance of different departments.

The public complaints are on rise about lack of interest on the part of ministers in their performance. The members of assembly in majority are also not taking part in assembly sessions and action will be taken against them."I will monitor the attendance of provincial ministers in assembly on my own", he declared.