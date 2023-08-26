Massive Sweep: Over 300 drug dealers apprehended in Vehari

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The District Police Officer (DPO) Esa Khan Sukhira announced a significant achievement in the fight against drugs as local police claimed to have arrested over 300 drug dealers during the last three months.

While talking to journalists, he informed that police also confiscated a staggering 528 kg of illegal substances worth millions of rupees from these criminals. The seized items include a substantial quantity of hashish, totaling more than 32 kg, along with 40 kg of opium and 34 kg of cannabis.

Additionally, the police successfully seized more than 20,000 liters of alcohol from 386 liquor vendors during the operation. Following the crackdown on drug dealers, the police have taken steps to rehabilitate drug addicts in the next phase of their efforts.

Under the "Journey from Addiction to Recovery and Employment" pilot project initiated in Sahuka, drug addicts found in various areas of Vehari district were transported to a rehabilitation center.

The process was carried out in a dignified manner, and the individuals were provided with employment opportunities as part of their rehabilitation. The rehabilitation center, located at RHC Luddan already received 41 drug addicts. These individuals underwent grooming and health screening before receiving comprehensive treatment.

Furthermore, the rehabilitation center has also extended its support to individuals with HIV infections, offering them the necessary medical care.

He expressed his pride in providing not only decent accommodation but also meals, treatment, and grooming to these marginalized members of society. The Vehari Police, in collaboration with the District Administration, Social Welfare Department, and Private NGOs, is determined to transform these drug addicts into productive and respected citizens of society.