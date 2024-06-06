Open Menu

Massive Teacher Training In Federal Capital To Begin Soon: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Massive teacher training in Federal Capital to begin soon: Minister

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, informed the National Assembly on Thursday that a massive training program for teachers, with the assistance of international institutions and local universities, will be started soon in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, informed the National Assembly on Thursday that a massive training program for teachers, with the assistance of international institutions and local universities, will be started soon in the federal capital.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding inadequate facilities in schools under the Federal Directorate of Education in Islamabad and the shortage of teachers, he said that the process to appoint new teachers in the federal capital will be completed soon.

Addressing the issue of out-of-school children, he said that the government is taking all possible steps to enroll children in schools. He acknowledged that poverty is a significant reason behind children not attending school.

He highlighted that providing breakfast incentives in federal capital schools has increased student attendance from 40 percent to 80 percent. If this incentive proves successful in the federal capital, it will be expanded to the rest of the country.

Regarding the Daanish schools in the federal capital, he said that work on the project has already begun. Daanish schools, initially launched by then-Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in 2010, provide free quality education and boarding facilities for underprivileged children in Punjab.

He added that the initial allocation of 10 acres for the Daanish schools project has been increased to 30 acres.

APP/zah-muk

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad National Assembly Shortage Education Punjab Khalid Maqbool Student All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan wins non-permanent seat on UN Security Co ..

Pakistan wins non-permanent seat on UN Security Council with big majority in UNG ..

4 minutes ago
 PM visit to push forward Pak-China all-weather str ..

PM visit to push forward Pak-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership ..

7 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 8 accused

Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 8 accused

8 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan apprises Chines investors about busines ..

Aleem Khan apprises Chines investors about business prospects in Pakistan's econ ..

8 minutes ago
 PM witnesses signing of MoUs to expand Pak-China c ..

PM witnesses signing of MoUs to expand Pak-China cooperation

15 minutes ago
 7 injured in gas explosion at cylinder shop in Mat ..

7 injured in gas explosion at cylinder shop in Matiari

8 minutes ago
Robina convenes meeting with Gates foundation, Kar ..

Robina convenes meeting with Gates foundation, Karandaaz to improve livelihoods ..

15 minutes ago
 DC visits Qazi Ahmed,inspects ongoing construction ..

DC visits Qazi Ahmed,inspects ongoing construction work

8 minutes ago
 Premier League clubs vote to retain VAR

Premier League clubs vote to retain VAR

9 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: US opt to bowl first against P ..

T20 World Cup 2024: US opt to bowl first against Pakistan

40 minutes ago
 Sidra to attend Young Olympic Ambassadors

Sidra to attend Young Olympic Ambassadors

16 minutes ago
 Masood Khan congratulates US govt, people for join ..

Masood Khan congratulates US govt, people for joining cricket-loving nations

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan