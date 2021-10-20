Massive traffic jam becomes nuisance for commuters

The garrison city of Rawalpindi's thoroughfares have gone short for its daily commuters amid spiraling growth of the city's population and urbanization as heavy traffic jams apart from the peak hours have become a nuisance for the masses traveling daily

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The garrison city of Rawalpindi's thoroughfares have gone short for its daily commuters amid spiraling growth of the city's population and urbanization as heavy traffic jams apart from the peak hours have become a nuisance for the masses traveling daily.

Located at the entrance of the Punjab Province and a traditional gateway to the intruding warriors of the past, Rawalpindi's population and infrastructure had grown magnanimously where the city possessed a single major artery of Murree Road passing through the city's heart connecting it to the Federal capital.

The traffic load on city roads particularly on Murree Road has become a nuisance for the motorists as traffic wardens have failed to ensure smooth traffic flow on the main road of the city despite the City Traffic Police's initiative of 'Signal Free Murree Road'.

The motorists were going through a mental agony as there was no option except to remain stuck in a traffic jam at almost all roads of the city including Murree Road, Liaquat Road, College Road, Kohati Bazaar, Naz Cinema, Bara Market, Raja Bazaar, Marrir Hassan, Tench Bhatta, Dheri Hassanabad, Adiala Road, Mall Road and other link roads of the city.

One of the motorists Zafar Iqbal talking to the APP said that encroachment was the main hurdle in the smooth flow of traffic, no action was taken against the encroachers, which were causing traffic jam in the city.

He demanded the authorities concerned to take action against encroachers so that traffic problems could be solved.

"The encroachments near electronics market Naz Cinema were causing a major hurdle where improper parking of loader trucks and mini trucks are putting hindrance to unimpeded traffic flow," he added.

According to a traffic police spokesman, traffic police were making all-out efforts to maintain smooth traffic flow on the roads. "Traffic Wardens have been deployed on critical junctions during peak hours to ensure traffic flow," he added.