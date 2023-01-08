UrduPoint.com

Massive Traffic Jams On Main City Roads Irk Motorist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2023 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :The traffic load on city roads, particularly Murree Road, has become a nuisance for the citizens as traffic wardens have failed to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on the main artery of the city.

The motorists were going through mental agony as there was no option except to remain stuck in the traffic jam on almost all roads of the city including Murree road, Liaquat Road, College Road, Raja Bazaar, Marrir Hassan, Tench Bhatta, Mall Road and other link roads of the city.

One of the motorists said while talking to APP that encroachment was the main hurdle in the smooth flow of traffic while the authorities concerned were taking no action against encroachers.

According to a traffic police spokesman, the police are making all-out efforts to maintain traffic flow on city roads.

