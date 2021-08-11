UrduPoint.com

Massive Tree Plantation At Lal Suhanra Part Of Campaign To Achieve 10 Billion Target: PM

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 11:20 PM

Massive tree plantation at Lal Suhanra part of campaign to achieve 10 billion target: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the massive plantation at Lal Suhanra National Park Bahawalpur was part of the government's monsoon campaign to achieve the target of 10 billion trees across the country.

"Today saw massive plantation campaign [at] Lal Suharna National Park Bahawalpur as part of our monsoon campaign towards our target of 10 billion trees across Pakistan," Imran Khan said in a twitter post.

The prime minister, in his twitter post also shared the images of plantation at Lal Suhanra National Park.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Twitter Bahawalpur Post Government Billion

Recent Stories

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi on Yas Island set to feature wo ..

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi on Yas Island set to feature world’s largest aquarium

37 minutes ago
 Technology Firm Accenture Hit By Ransomware Attack ..

Technology Firm Accenture Hit By Ransomware Attack With 'No Impact' on Systems - ..

50 minutes ago
 Floods in Northern Turkey Cause 13 Casualties - Em ..

Floods in Northern Turkey Cause 13 Casualties - Emergency Department

50 minutes ago
 White House Says Engagements With OPEC Ongoing Ove ..

White House Says Engagements With OPEC Ongoing Over Increasing Oil Production

50 minutes ago
 Tanzania suspends ruling party paper for 'false' H ..

Tanzania suspends ruling party paper for 'false' Hassan story

50 minutes ago
 Faisal welcomes Gavi's support in uplifting state ..

Faisal welcomes Gavi's support in uplifting state of immunization

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.