Massive tree plantation at Lal Suhanra part of campaign to achieve 10 billion target: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the massive plantation at Lal Suhanra National Park Bahawalpur was part of the government's monsoon campaign to achieve the target of 10 billion trees across the country.

"Today saw massive plantation campaign [at] Lal Suharna National Park Bahawalpur as part of our monsoon campaign towards our target of 10 billion trees across Pakistan," Imran Khan said in a twitter post.

The prime minister, in his twitter post also shared the images of plantation at Lal Suhanra National Park.