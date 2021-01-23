Massive tree plantation drive to begin in G-B from Feb 21: Chief Minister Khurshid

A massive tree plantation campaign under the Billion Tree Tsunami project would start in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) from February 21 to make the region green and pollution-free

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :A massive tree plantation campaign under the billion Tree Tsunami project would start in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) from February 21 to make the region green and pollution-free.

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid on Saturday chairing a meeting on upcoming plantation campaign said that special measures were being taken to make this drive a success.

He said that without the participation of the community, we can not achieve the goal, so full participation of all stakeholders, youth and community must be ensured.

Khurshid said that special attention should be paid to block plantation in different areas and its protection should be ensured.

The CM stressed that attention should also be paid to social forestry. He said that this tree plantation campaign would be celebrated as a festival from February 21 to 23.