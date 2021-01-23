UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Massive Tree Plantation Drive To Begin In G-B From Feb 21: Chief Minister Khurshid

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 08:45 PM

Massive tree plantation drive to begin in G-B from Feb 21: Chief Minister Khurshid

A massive tree plantation campaign under the Billion Tree Tsunami project would start in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) from February 21 to make the region green and pollution-free

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :A massive tree plantation campaign under the billion Tree Tsunami project would start in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) from February 21 to make the region green and pollution-free.

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid on Saturday chairing a meeting on upcoming plantation campaign said that special measures were being taken to make this drive a success.

He said that without the participation of the community, we can not achieve the goal, so full participation of all stakeholders, youth and community must be ensured.

Khurshid said that special attention should be paid to block plantation in different areas and its protection should be ensured.

The CM stressed that attention should also be paid to social forestry. He said that this tree plantation campaign would be celebrated as a festival from February 21 to 23.

Related Topics

Tsunami February All From Billion

Recent Stories

International Social Learning App - Noon Academy l ..

6 minutes ago

Thousands Gather for Opposition Protest Close to K ..

2 minutes ago

Task force formed to ensure fire safety measures i ..

2 minutes ago

CNG stations to reopen in Islamabad, Punjab from S ..

2 minutes ago

Southampton dump holders Arsenal out of FA Cup

2 minutes ago

Oslo tightens virus curbs after finding UK strain

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.