Massive tree plantation drives required to transform Karachi: KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The city of Karachi looks like a concrete jungle and we need to launch a massive tree plantation camping on a priority basis to transform this concrete forest into a lush green city. If we want to provide a better and healthy environment to our next generation then we have to act quickly, and the only way to have a clean and green city for the generation to come is by participating in the ongoing charity of tree plantation drives across the metropolis.

These views were expressed by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Tuesday.

He was addressing after the inauguration of the third plantation drive of 2021 organized by Professor Dr Syed Irtafaq Ali Botanical Garden and Herbarium, KU, in collaboration with the Dua Foundation.

The University of Karachi frequently launches regular tree plantation campaigns, and also provides good care and protection to the plants and that is why we have a lush campus.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi further said that the role of the Dua Foundation in promoting tree planting is commendable. He mentioned that the Dua Foundation is providing plants to the University of Karachi regularly and more than 15 varieties of different fruit plants have been provided to the University of Karachi today.

Meanwhile, the Director Professor Dr S.I. Ali Botanical Garden and Herbarium, KU, Professor Dr Anjum Parveen, while providing a detailed account of the activities taking place at the Botanical Gardens, informed the participants about the different types of plants found in the garden.

The General Secretary Dua Foundation Dr Faiyaz Alam said that the Federal government is consistently promoting tree plantation across the country, which is a very positive sign while Sindh province is also making serious efforts in this regard.

He hoped that these steps would yield positive and far-reaching results. If these efforts continue at the government level and others participate in the plantation campaigns then there would be a significant drop in temperature across the country.

Dr Alam said that besides launching tree plantation drives, protection and care of the planted plants is also important and spreading awareness in this regard would help us in achieving our goal of green Pakistan. To make the country green, the youth must take part in the tree plantation campaign and promote awareness.

On this occasion, the KU Secretary Landscape and Gardening and Council Dr Muhammad Faheem Siddiqui said that students of botany and other related subjects would be able to take benefit from the plants present on the campus.

He mentioned that the KU has a good variety of plants and trees and with the help of the Dua Foundation several imported plants are now also become a part of the campus.