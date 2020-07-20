UrduPoint.com
Massive Trees Plantation In Merged Areas To Start Soon: PM Advisor

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Khan Monday said that massive tree plantation campaign would be started soon in merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to offset effects of climate change.

This he said in a meeting with Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) for earstwhile FATA Chairman Asif Khan Mehsood and Secretary Saeed Kamal, said a press release.

The advisor said PRCS was doing a great job in the merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that with the help of PRCS volunteers and the local people, a tree plantation drive would also be initiated in all seven tribal districts.

During the meeting, the PRCS Chairman informed the advisor that the PRCS and its volunteers were ready for tree plantation drive to help the government in achieving 10-billion trees afforestation project targets.

Asif Khan Mehsood said unemployment has increased in merged areas due to unrest in the past and agriculture and forest resources had been adversely affected there.

He said monsoon plantation campaign would not only create employment opportunities for tribal people but also rise the beautification of the region besides combating climate change challenges and desertification.

