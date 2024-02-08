Massive Turnout Of Minorities Witnesses In Constituency 47
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 08:35 PM
In constituencies 47 and 48 massive turnout of minorities was witnessed on Thursday as many persons with disabilities (PWDs) came out of their houses to cast votes
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) In Constituencies 47 and 48 massive turnout of minorities was witnessed on Thursday as many persons with disabilities (PWDs) came out of their houses to cast votes.
According to the presiding officer of the constituency of 47, the turnout of the females was almost 60 percent and the women cast their votes peacefully, “We have separate corners for the senior citizens and the person with disabilities for the general election”.
She said that it was witnessed that PWDs were eager to vote for their leaders.
A senior citizen Bashiran Manzoor mother-in-law of a person with disabilities named Huma Faisal said both the ladies came to cast their vote for the better future of the country.
She said that it is our national obligation to cast a vote for our country's progress.
