Open Menu

Massive Turnout Of Minorities Witnesses In Constituency 47

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 08:35 PM

Massive turnout of minorities witnesses in constituency 47

In constituencies 47 and 48 massive turnout of minorities was witnessed on Thursday as many persons with disabilities (PWDs) came out of their houses to cast votes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) In Constituencies 47 and 48 massive turnout of minorities was witnessed on Thursday as many persons with disabilities (PWDs) came out of their houses to cast votes.

According to the presiding officer of the constituency of 47, the turnout of the females was almost 60 percent and the women cast their votes peacefully, “We have separate corners for the senior citizens and the person with disabilities for the general election”.

She said that it was witnessed that PWDs were eager to vote for their leaders.

A senior citizen Bashiran Manzoor mother-in-law of a person with disabilities named Huma Faisal said both the ladies came to cast their vote for the better future of the country.

She said that it is our national obligation to cast a vote for our country's progress.

Related Topics

Vote Progress Women

Recent Stories

ECP chief commends successful election

ECP chief commends successful election

1 minute ago
 Enthusiastic turn out testament to strengthening d ..

Enthusiastic turn out testament to strengthening democracy in Pakistan, says Sol ..

1 minute ago
 ‘Baba-e-Gojri’ Rana Fazal Hussain laid to rest ..

‘Baba-e-Gojri’ Rana Fazal Hussain laid to rest in Mirpur (AJK)

1 minute ago
 Ethiopia names intelligence chief as new deputy PM

Ethiopia names intelligence chief as new deputy PM

1 minute ago
 Umar Khan, alongside Wasim Akram & Sanjay Dutt, La ..

Umar Khan, alongside Wasim Akram & Sanjay Dutt, Launches Innovation Factory’s ..

1 minute ago
 CM discuss election arrangements with Provincial E ..

CM discuss election arrangements with Provincial Election Commissioner

1 minute ago
CM lays virtual foundation stone of 40 police stat ..

CM lays virtual foundation stone of 40 police stations

5 minutes ago
 Biden to host Jordan king next week to discuss Gaz ..

Biden to host Jordan king next week to discuss Gaza

5 minutes ago
 Israeli destruction to make Gaza 'buffer zone' a ' ..

Israeli destruction to make Gaza 'buffer zone' a 'war crime': UN

5 minutes ago
 All parties should accept election results: Hamza ..

All parties should accept election results: Hamza Shehbaz

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi unvei ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi unveils upgraded facilities at PIC

1 minute ago
 Film actress Nighat Butt remembered

Film actress Nighat Butt remembered

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan