Massive uplift schemes in progress in Swat: KP Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Housing, Dr Amjad Ali has said that massive development schemes in progress in district Swat and ensuring of the notified quality and quantity, the principles of inspection are also being followed.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering at Union Council Kotah, Tehsil Barikot on Tuesday.

He said that as per vision of the Federal and provincial level leadership, the public money is being spent on the public.

The provincial minister said that the abolition of corruption, strengthening of institutions and supremacy of merit and transparency are the top priorities of the incumbent government.

He said that like general elections 2018, the people of Swat will once again vote in favour of PTI candidates in the local government elections.