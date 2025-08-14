Master Afzal Hussain, the tailor who stitched Pakistan’s first flag

From the backstreets of Delhi to the heart of a nation’s identity — the forgotten tailor who stitched Pakistan’s first flag deserves to be remembered this Independence Day

In the chronicles of Pakistan’s independence, while the Names of founding fathers, political leaders, and national icons are inscribed in golden letters, there also exist unsung heroes whose contributions have quietly faded from the nation’s collective memory. Among them is Master Afzal Hussain, a skilled tailor from Delhi, remembered as the “Baba-e-Parcham” (Father of the Flag). He prepared Pakistan’s very first national flag, yet his name and that of his family are seldom mentioned in our national narrative.

Born into a modest household in Delhi, Master Afzal Hussain earned his livelihood as a tailor and was an ardent supporter of the Muslim League. As independence drew near, the League required an official national flag to be ready for August 14, 1947. This historic responsibility was entrusted to him. Historical accounts reveal that he not only stitched the flag with meticulous attention to its colours and proportions but also completed the task in record time, ensuring it could be hoisted for the very first time on the day of independence.

Today, the same flag — flying high over homes, offices, schools, and streets, and representing Pakistan on the world stage — remains our identity, our recognition, and a symbol that ignites patriotism in every heart. To remember the man who created the first of these flags is, in truth, to remember our own history.

After independence, Master Afzal Hussain migrated to Pakistan with his family. However, the recognition and honour he truly deserved never came his way. His later years were spent in financial hardship and obscurity. According to his family, he would often remark, “This flag is my greatest honour; everything else is in the hands of Allah.”

On this Independence Day, it is important not only to celebrate our freedom but also to pay tribute to the unsung heroes who devoted their labour, time, and skill to the nation without expecting reward or fame. Master Afzal Hussain stands as a timeless example that true service is done with sincerity—whether or not the world remembers your name.