Master Afzal Hussain, The Tailor Who Stitched Pakistan’s First Flag
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 01:27 AM
From the backstreets of Delhi to the heart of a nation’s identity — the forgotten tailor who stitched Pakistan’s first flag deserves to be remembered this Independence Day
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) From the backstreets of Delhi to the heart of a nation’s identity — the forgotten tailor who stitched Pakistan’s first flag deserves to be remembered this Independence Day.
In the chronicles of Pakistan’s independence, while the Names of founding fathers, political leaders, and national icons are inscribed in golden letters, there also exist unsung heroes whose contributions have quietly faded from the nation’s collective memory. Among them is Master Afzal Hussain, a skilled tailor from Delhi, remembered as the “Baba-e-Parcham” (Father of the Flag). He prepared Pakistan’s very first national flag, yet his name and that of his family are seldom mentioned in our national narrative.
Born into a modest household in Delhi, Master Afzal Hussain earned his livelihood as a tailor and was an ardent supporter of the Muslim League. As independence drew near, the League required an official national flag to be ready for August 14, 1947. This historic responsibility was entrusted to him. Historical accounts reveal that he not only stitched the flag with meticulous attention to its colours and proportions but also completed the task in record time, ensuring it could be hoisted for the very first time on the day of independence.
Today, the same flag — flying high over homes, offices, schools, and streets, and representing Pakistan on the world stage — remains our identity, our recognition, and a symbol that ignites patriotism in every heart. To remember the man who created the first of these flags is, in truth, to remember our own history.
After independence, Master Afzal Hussain migrated to Pakistan with his family. However, the recognition and honour he truly deserved never came his way. His later years were spent in financial hardship and obscurity. According to his family, he would often remark, “This flag is my greatest honour; everything else is in the hands of Allah.”
On this Independence Day, it is important not only to celebrate our freedom but also to pay tribute to the unsung heroes who devoted their labour, time, and skill to the nation without expecting reward or fame. Master Afzal Hussain stands as a timeless example that true service is done with sincerity—whether or not the world remembers your name.
Recent Stories
Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project
National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance
UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs
Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..
Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness
Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED
Independence Day marked at Kohsar University
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM for renewed dedication to fortify Pakistan’s global standing, advance strategic interests21 minutes ago
-
"Marka-e-Haq" Music Concert held at National Stadium to mark 78th Independence Day31 minutes ago
-
Iranian cultural envoy greets Pakistan on Independence Day, hopes for stronger bilateral ties41 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows to defeat foreign-backed militants spreading hatred in Balochistan1 hour ago
-
Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED23 minutes ago
-
Independence Day marked at Kohsar University23 minutes ago
-
Car-Jeep, motorcycle rally held to mark Pakistan's Independence Day23 minutes ago
-
Chinese Consul General calls on Acting Governor Punjab23 minutes ago
-
NLPD hosts national seminar to mark Independence Day23 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Celebrates Ma'arka-e-Haq with Grand Ceremony & Sculpture Inauguration35 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi vows foolproof security in Independence Day message: “Your Safety, Our Honor”35 minutes ago
-
Uzbek envoy hails Pakistan’s spirit, extends heartfelt Independence Day greetings35 minutes ago