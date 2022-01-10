UrduPoint.com

Master Artist Parveen Khan To Mentor One-day Oil Painting Workshop

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 03:18 PM

Master Artist Parveen Khan to mentor one-day Oil Painting workshop

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Visual Arts Division would arrange a one-day workshop and two-day exhibition on 'Oil Painting' on January 13 to be mentored by Senior Master Artist Parveen Khan

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Visual Arts Division would arrange a one-day workshop and two-day exhibition on 'Oil Painting' on January 13 to be mentored by Senior Master Artist Parveen Khan.

According to a statement issued by PNCA, the exhibition would continue till January 16 where oil painting scriptures and art pieces of Senior Artist Parveen Khan would be showcased.

"The oil painting techniques often begin with the artist sketching the subject onto the canvas with charcoal or thinned paint. Oil paint is usually mixed with linseed oil, artist grade mineral spirits, or other solvents to make the paint thinner, faster, or slow-drying. Because the solvents thin the oil in the paint that can also be used to clean paint brushes," Senior Artist Parveen Khan told APP on Monday.

She said the basic rule of oil paint application was 'fat over lean', meaning that each additional layer of paint should contain more oil than the layer below to allow proper drying.

"If each additional layer contains less oil, the final painting will crack and peel. The consistency on the canvas depends on the layering of the oil paint. This rule does not ensure permanence; it is the quality and type of oil that leads to a strong and stable paint film," she added.

Ms. Khan told that oil painting was the process of painting with pigments with a medium of drying oil as the binder. "It has been the most common technique for artistic painting on wood panel or canvas for several centuries, spreading from Europe to the rest of the world." The advantages of oil for painting images include "greater flexibility, richer and denser color, and a wider range from light to dark".

But the process was slower, especially when one layer of paint needed to be allowed to dry before another was applied," she concluded.

