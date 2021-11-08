Master Khan Gul Talent Awards ceremony held

Master Khan Gul Foundation organized a Talent Award ceremony on Monday to confer awards on those who had shown significant performance in journalism, literature, social, medical and engineer sectors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Master Khan Gul Foundation organized a Talent Award ceremony on Monday to confer awards on those who had shown significant performance in journalism, literature, social, medical and engineer sectors.

According to the press release, senior journalist, Nisar Ahmad Shakir was conferred with Mater Khan Gul Talent Award 2021.

A large number of people from literacy, journalism, political, social, education and other walks of life attended the ceremony at large.

On this occasion, a book written by Madam Manwar Rauf on the Seerat of Muhammad (PBUH) was also launched while 'Roshni Ka Saffar' book written by Roshan Khattak was highlighted and appreciated.

Other speakers of the ceremony were Hayat Khattak, Dr Tajuddin Tajwar, Saifullah, Waqar Khattak, Taj Malook Khattak and Dr Izharullah Ishar.

The Literary Award for the year was conferred on Dr Izharullah Izhar.

It is worth mentioning that the Master Khan Gul Talent Award was launched in 2013.