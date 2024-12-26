Master mind of May 9, riots to face punishment: Talal Ch

(@FahadShabbir)

Senior leader and Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Talal Chaudhry on Thursday said that master mind of May 9, riots would also face punishment as per law of this country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Senior leader and Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Talal Chaudhry on Thursday said that master mind of May 9, riots would also face punishment as per law of this country.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), workers had found involved in attacking national institutions including security installations, he said while talking to state news channel.

PTI is using delaying tactics to get rid of the punishment on May 9, vandalism, he said. In reply to a question, he said

the planners of May 9, mayhem could not avoid punishment. Damaging security installation and attacks on sensitive places was a tragic incident in the history of Pakistan, he said.