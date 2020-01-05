Master of extra judicial killer appointed as counselor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th January, 2020) Federal government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Asmatullah Junejo master of extra judicial killer as counselor in Pakistan embassy in Italy a European country where in human rights are given utmost importance , it has been report in interior ministry report available with this scribe.According to a report written by former inspector General police Tahir Alam and sent to then secretary interior for punitive action against Mr.

Junejo then SSP operation Islamabad, where in it has been alleged that then SSP operation Asmatullah Junejo used to direct his subordinate officer to kill the accused in police custody in fake police encounter which he described as alarming and serious situation.The report has glut of allegations leveled against Asmatullah Junejo then senior police officer of Islamabad police and sought punitive action against him with immediate transfer from the position he was holding.The senior officers of interior ministry dump this report in cold storage and appointed the main accused in the report Asmatullah as additional director FIA which deals with heinous crimes spree.The report says that then SSP operation Asmatullah Junejo did not comply with the direction of his senior pertaining to autopsy of terrorist Ikhlas whose dead body was digged out and brought back to Islamabad from AJK.This scribe contacted Asmat Ullah Junejo incumbent additional director general FIA for his comments but he neither denied nor confirmed the allegation leveled against him in the report which is alarming one in the history of interior ministry.It is submitted that terrorist Ikhlas was hanged/executed and buried in Hajera, Rawalpindi, AJK.

On 24.12.2014 at about 0030 hours, the mother of the terrorist, who is a Russian National, after digging the grace, brought dead body to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Islamabad in an ambulance of Al-Khudmat Foundation accompanying with some Russain Diplomats.

At that time, SHO/PS Margalla and local police were present at the premises of PIMS. Later on, mother of deceased and diplomats of Russia embassy took the ambulance with dead body the Russian Embassy.

This was done under the nose of the SSP/Operations but he did not take any action against the SHO/Margalla on this negligence and indifferent attitude towards official assignments.Report stated the Secretary, Ministry of Interior has shown his annoyance and directed to place the SHO/Margalla under suspension immediately.

The undersigned conveyed the orders of the secretary ministry of interior to the SSP/Operations but he denied to comply with the directions of the undersigned as well as the secretary interior and categorically replled to suspend him instead of SHO/Margalla, Islamabad.

Secondly, it was decided on the request of Russain Embassy to keep the corpse in mortuary of a hospital in Islamabad.

He refused to comply with my orders and resist that the said corpse be shifted to a hospital of Rawalpindi instead of Islamabad. On this I conveyed clear but directions that corpse will be kept in Al-Shifa Hospital and also passed the same directions to SP/Sadar but SSP/Operations directed SP./Sardar not to keep the corpse in the mortuary of hospital situated in Islamabad, contrary to my directions .It is pertinent to mention here that the performance and attitude of acting SSP/ Operations, Asmatullah Janejo is not up the mark especially keeping in view the current law& order situation in the Federal Capital.The undersigned feels that a mature and level headed officer is required to be posted as SSP/Operations, Islamabad in order to cope with the challenges of present terrorism threat as Mr.

Asmatullah Janejo is unable to inspire the force and lead it.The officer rather has his own priorities and ways to deal with the issues where a mutual strategy and consultation is pre-requisite.

He is in habit to indulge in non-issues. Whenever, he received a call at wireless that some police official on picket or patrolling duty caught a bottle of wine he rushed to the spot himself and send that person behind bar with his own hand, but he avoided to reach at PIMS to handle the situation in spite of the fact, he was present in his office at the time when comes was brought in the hospital.It mentioned that whenever, undersigned advised him on certain issues, he promptly replied "get change me".

It has also observed that the SSP/Operations is habitual to use abusive language with his subordinates. He directed his subordinate officers to kill accused in fake police encounter as and when arrested which is a very serious alarming situation.Under the circumstances, the service of Asmauullah Junjeo, SSP/Operations are no more required by ICT police.

It, is, therefore requested that a case for surrendering the service of Mrr. Asmatullah Janejo, SSP/Operations and placing at the disposal of establishment division on priority basis may be taken up with the ministry of interior. Moreover, a suitable officer may be posed as SSP/Operations to run the official work smoothly, it stated in report.