Master pediatric surgery class held in KTH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on Wednesday arranged third pediatric master surgery class with an objective to inform medical professionals about contemporary techniques of surgery.

Dean Khyber Medical College, Professor Dr. Mehmood Aurangzeb was Chief Guest in the event that was attended by large number of surgeons.

Addressing the event, Chief Guest appreciated holding of master class and stressed to aware doctors about new procedures and techniques being introduced in surgical field.

He also urged medical community to adept themselves in modern surgical techniques used by medical professionals in the world and added that it would help address miseries faced by ailing community.

