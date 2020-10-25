Master Plan for beautification, development of Faisalabad in final shape

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Master Plan of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) is in final stage for the beautification and development of the city for next 20 years.

According to FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, the FDA has the credit to evolve a Master Plan (2020-21) for Faisalabad city known as Textile Manchester of Pakistan. The master plan is being finalized in consultation with all stakeholders so that it could help in provision of basic amenities according to futuristic needs of the city.

He said that under Master Plan, facility of Faisalabad Ring Road, Innovative City, Science City and Techno Park would be provided to the residents of third largest metropolis of Pakistan.

He said the FDA had developed a state-of-the-art residential colony namely FDA City Housing Scheme near M-III Industrial City and Allama Iqbal Industrial City, where, FDA had planned to construct 1488 houses under Prime Minister's Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

These houses will have measurement of 5-Marla and 3-Marla and the project would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 5 billion.

The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has also been assigned task for renovation and rehabilitation of all public parks besides ensuring green belts in their true shape for beautification of the city. In this connection, the local administration has also launched vigorous campaign against encroachment and Qabza Mafia and so far green belts have been retrieved from land grabbers at Narwala Road and Jaranwala Road.

The FDA has also planned to activate Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) on the pattern of Lahore Model so that traffic problems of Faisalabad could be resolved permanently, he added.