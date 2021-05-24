UrduPoint.com
Master Plan For Islamabad About To Finalize: NA Told

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:08 PM

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday apprised the National Assembly that Master Plan for Islamabad was about to finalize adding that vertical limit of the buildings in various areas has been abolished to save agricultural land

Replying to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, the Minister said the Prime Minister launched Clean Green Pakistan Movement (CGPM) in October, 2018.

The national campaign underpins behavioral change and institutional strengthening while addressing the five components relating to tree plantation, solid waste management, liquid waste management, total sanitation/hygiene, and safe drinking water.

She said the key objectives of the CGPM were- Knowledge and Practice: Strengthen the knowledge and practices among the communities about cleanliness and climate change; - Voice and Accountability: Ensure the voices and participation of the people as an integral part of Clean Green Pakistan; Participatory Monitoring and Evaluation: Empower the local councils to monitor and review their cities on set performance indicators.

Healthy Competition: Create a competitive environment among the neighborhoods and cities for sustainable clean green Pakistan.

In order to achieve said objectives, the government has launched Clean Green Pakistan Index (CGPI), Establishment of a Dashboard, Training and Orientation of City Government Officials, Raw data analysis etc.

