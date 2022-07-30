Master plan issued for Moharram security

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said on Saturday that a mater plan had been issued after finalizing foolproof security arrangements to maintain law and order situation during Muharramul Haram in the district.

Talking to APP, the DC said that 673 programmes including 109 mourning processions and 564 majalis would be held in the district, adding the programmes had been divided into three categories, for which 2,000 police officials and officers would perform duty.

Apart from police contingent, he said that 600 volunteers, civil defence, razakar, reserve Punjab constabulary, police mohafiz force, and elite force would perform security duty during the moharram while Rangers and army would be stand by on 9th and 10th Moharram.