UrduPoint.com

Master Plan Issued For Moharram Security

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Master plan issued for Moharram security

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said on Saturday that a mater plan had been issued after finalizing foolproof security arrangements to maintain law and order situation during Muharramul Haram in the district.

Talking to APP, the DC said that 673 programmes including 109 mourning processions and 564 majalis would be held in the district, adding the programmes had been divided into three categories, for which 2,000 police officials and officers would perform duty.

Apart from police contingent, he said that 600 volunteers, civil defence, razakar, reserve Punjab constabulary, police mohafiz force, and elite force would perform security duty during the moharram while Rangers and army would be stand by on 9th and 10th Moharram.

Related Topics

Army Rangers Police Punjab Law And Order From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th July 2022

5 hours ago
 Golf: Hero Open scores

Golf: Hero Open scores

14 hours ago
 Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

14 hours ago
 Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JK ..

Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JKLF chief Yasin Malik's incarce ..

14 hours ago
 US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks ..

US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks since war

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.