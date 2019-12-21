Master plan made to retrieve Auqaf dept land: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Auqaf Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah said on Saturday that on the direction of Punjab chief minister , a master plan has been chalked out to retrieve Auqaf department's land from land grabbers.

He said this during a meeting of Zonal Nazims of Auqaf while Secretary Auqaf Gulzar Hussain Shah, directors and zonal nazims of Auqaf attended the meeting.

The Auqaf minister said that 695 acres, 10 kanals and 12 marlas of the Auqaf department land had been retrieved from illegal possession. During the last two week, six acres, four kanals and 12 marlas, worth Rs 33.2 million have also been retrieved.

He said that committees have been constituted at tehsil level. Under the new strategy, the Revenue department and the Anti-Corruption Establishment, land would be retrieved at any cost.