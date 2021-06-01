Master plan of 150-acre Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Terminal ready: Administrator

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday said that a master plan of Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Terminal, which is spread over 150 acres with the capacity to park 3200 oil tankers, has been prepared which includes construction of 1500 shops in the terminal.

Those who have submitted challan, they were given documents of shops, the Administrator expressed these views while addressing an event at Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal to hand over shop papers to vendors, said a spokesperson of the KMC.

Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Sheikh, Senior Director Estate, Raja Shakoor Ahmed of People's Lines Welfare Association also addressed the occasion, while Deputy Commissioner Malir Ghanwer Leghari, Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Director Terminal Imran Siddiqui, Director City Warden Raja Rustam and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that oil tanker owners should park their tankers here and avail all the facilities as all utility services have been provided.

"We hope that the oil tanker owners will cooperate with us. All facilities have been provided for the oil tanker owners, drivers and other concerned persons in this oil tanker parking terminal which will also facilitate them in daily affairs," he added.

Ahmed said that the terminal has the capacity to park 3200 oil tankers while infrastructure is available for 10,000 persons. Out of 200 acres, 150 acres have been allotted for parking of oil tankers and 50 acres for other facilities. Mosque, ablution room, canteen, rescue unit and toilets have been also constructed.

A 54-inch diameter water line, an underground tank capacity of 150,000 gallons and a 60,000-gallon upper tank have also been constructed.

In addition to the large space reserved for tanker parking, other facilities including vehicle spare parts and tanker wrapping shops are also established.

Ahmed said that orders have been given to build a 36-foot-wide road, adding that Tree plantation and greening will also be done.

The Administrator said that after establishment of Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Terminal will reduce heavy traffic pressure on the city.

"We realize that hard workers, such as operators of tankers and trailers, need a suitable place to relieve fatigue where washrooms and other facilities are available," he added.

He said that KMC would fully cooperate with the people involved in the business of oil tankers.

Addressing the event, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Sheikh said that tall facilities in Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Terminal will be provided.

He also directed to build a beautiful park within the boundaries of the terminal.

In addition, hotels, workshops and mosques will be built here and full security will be provided.

Responding to a question, he said that action would be taken against the tanker owners who would park on the sides of Shereen Jinnah Colony and National Highways.

To another query, Sheikh said that that action was being taken against profiteers.

Earlier, the Administrator and Commissioner inaugurated facility block at the terminal and planted saplings.