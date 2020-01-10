Master plan of new buildings to have facilities for disabled persons: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Friday informed the Senate that the present government would ensure provision of facilities for disabled persons in buildings to be constructed as per new mater plan of federal capital

During question hour in the House, the minister said that as per survey, over 70 buildings were constructed out of which 37-buildings were found with facilities for disabled persons.

Azam Swati said the government buildings were located in Mauve Area and G-5 Administrative Block.

He said these included various major government buildings such as NADRA, NBP, NEPRA, NIRC, Radio Pakistan, Foreign Office, NESPAK, Pakistan Post Office, OPF, Controller General of Pakistan, State Bank of Pakistan, Wafaqi Mohtasib, ICT CC and DC Office and many other public dealing offices.

The minister said in this regard, letters had been written to Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) and Director General Services, Capital Development Authority (CDA) to ensure provision of facilities for disabled persons in all the government buildings.

He said that a public notice was also being published in all leading newspapers to ensure provision of facilities for disabled in all public and private sector buildings already constructed.

Azam Swati said that after establishment of Metropolitan Corporation (MCI) under Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Local Government Act 2015, the Sanitation Directorate had extended its services to the slums and suburban areas of Islamabad.

The minister said that the primary collection from generation point to garbage trolleys and skips was being carried out by the Chairman of the concerned Union Councils.

Azam Swati said that however, furthermore, garbage trolleys and skips (Large Garbage Containers) emptied with specialized in the larger interest of the dwellers of said areas, the Sanitation Directorate carried special cleanliness drives/campaigns for cleanliness of these slums and also create awareness about their personal hygiene and their area/neigbourhood.

He said that initially, the result was not good, but with the passage of time, situation has been improved and most of the slums have primary garbage collection mechanism.

The minister said that it was worth to mention here that no funds have been allocated in this regard.