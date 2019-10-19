UrduPoint.com
Master Plan On Card To Ensure Improved Municipal Facilities To People: Provincial Minister For Special Education Ch. Muhammad Akhlaq

Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch. Muhammad Akhlaq said that under the Punjab Intermediate Cities programme, a master plan was being finalized for providing improved municipal facilities to the people of Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch. Muhammad Akhlaq said that under the Punjab Intermediate Cities programme, a master plan was being finalized for providing improved municipal facilities to the people of Sialkot.

He said this while addressing a meeting of Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement programme held here on Friday evening.

He said the Punjab government and Asian Development Bank (ADB) had allocated an amount of Rs 36 billion for the development of Sialkot.

The Minister said that under the programme, problems pertaining to drinking water and sewerage would be resolved, adding that Solid Waste Management would be tracked on modern lines.

Apart from this, parks would be upgraded for recreational facilities while special attention would also be focused on upgradation of communication means in the city, he added.

