Master Plan on cards for development of Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Urban Unit Lahore has started preparation of the Master Plan for development of Cholistan and four teams of Urban Unit Lahore have started the survey of Cholistani areas.

The Punjab government has earmarked Rs 3.3 million for the preparation of the master plan.

This plan includes the provision of clean drinking water, education, health, tourism, archaeology, historical heritage, livestock, agriculture, housing, transportation, environment and capacity building of the Cholistan Development Authority.

Urban Unit Lahore will prepare PC-1 by 2025 in consultation with Cholistan Development Authority and other relevant departments for short-term, mid-term projects till 2035 and long-term projects till 2050.

Chief Executive Officer of Urban Unit Abid Hussaini called on Managing Director of Cholistan Development Authority Dr Saifullah Bhatti to discuss the plan.