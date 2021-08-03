UrduPoint.com

Master Plan On Cards For Development Of Cholistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Master Plan on cards for development of Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Urban Unit Lahore has started preparation of the Master Plan for development of Cholistan and four teams of Urban Unit Lahore have started the survey of Cholistani areas.

The Punjab government has earmarked Rs 3.3 million for the preparation of the master plan.

This plan includes the provision of clean drinking water, education, health, tourism, archaeology, historical heritage, livestock, agriculture, housing, transportation, environment and capacity building of the Cholistan Development Authority.

Urban Unit Lahore will prepare PC-1 by 2025 in consultation with Cholistan Development Authority and other relevant departments for short-term, mid-term projects till 2035 and long-term projects till 2050.

Chief Executive Officer of Urban Unit Abid Hussaini called on Managing Director of Cholistan Development Authority Dr Saifullah Bhatti to discuss the plan.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Government Of Punjab Water Agriculture Cholistan Million Housing

Recent Stories

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues train ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues training programmes in classical ar ..

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establish ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establishes Sharjah Centre for Voluntar ..

26 minutes ago
 Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

15 minutes ago
 European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China conc ..

European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China concerns linger

15 minutes ago
 Ballet-dancing plumber earns first Aussie boxing m ..

Ballet-dancing plumber earns first Aussie boxing medal in 33 years

15 minutes ago
 452 POs among 1,127 'criminals' held in July

452 POs among 1,127 'criminals' held in July

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.