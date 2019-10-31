UrduPoint.com
Master Plan To Be Revamped To Beautify Faisalabad District

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 08:57 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said that master plan for Faisalabad would be revamped in order to organised and structural development as per the advanced requirements and prosperous future of the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said that master plan for Faisalabad would be revamped in order to organised and structural development as per the advanced requirements and prosperous future of the district.

He stated this while addressing a reception ceremony at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industries organized in his honour here Thursday.

MPA Latif Nazar was also present on the occasion.

President FCCI Rao Sikandar Azam presented welcome address.

MPA Latif Nazar said that the incumbent government believed in public service with sincerity and the city issues would be redressed with the cooperation of the deputy commissioner.

During the ceremony, Prof Dr Muhammad Sultan gave presentation on performance of Lyallpur Eye Trust. He said that more than 475 blinds had been provided eyesight by transplantation of cornea.

