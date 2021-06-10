Master plan to renovate Shara-e-Faisal as an identity of Karachi in final stages: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday said that the preparation of master plan for renovation of Shara-e-Faisal is in final stages and it would be made beautiful as it is identity of the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday said that the preparation of master plan for renovation of Shara-e-Faisal is in final stages and it would be made beautiful as it is identity of the city.

"Tourists and guests coming from abroad to Karachi pass through Shahra e Faisal so the beautification of this artery should be of world class so that a good and pleasant impression of the citizens of Karachi is established," the Administrator expressed these views while addressing a meeting on beautification of Shara e Faisal here, said a spokesman of KMC.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Director General Works Shabiha Al Hasnain Zaidi, Director General Parks and Horticulture Taha Saleem, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, Senior Director State Imtiaz Abro, Faiz Qadwai and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Ahmed said that now after the construction of cities around the world, the process of decorating them is underway and the concept of smart cities is gaining popularity in the developed world.

He said that many cities of the world are already equipped with highly developed and modern facilities in imitation of which the management of other metropolitan cities have also made full use of modern methods and technology.

Ahmed said that traditional signboards on the roads, footpaths, green belts and have been beautified while new styles are being adopted across the world through modern electronic and digital technology.

He said that the creative element should be kept in view in the beautification of Karachi and cooperation should be sought from various institutions in this regard.

The Administrator said that roads and arteries in major and commercial cities of the world are also being used to generate revenue but we have to highlight the commercial aspect as well as the importance of Karachi in its cultural background.

"Institutions working in Karachi and citizens must also play their part in this regard," he urged.

Ahmed said that the master plan for beautification of the city has also been prepared keeping in view the needs of different areas.

"The objectives of beautification will be achieved only if the available infrastructure is kept in working condition for which the field teams of the Department of Works are working," he added.

He said that Shara-e-Faisal should be renovated in such a way that these important and busy arteries be emerged in a new form. "side-walks should be open for pedestrians and if there are any obstructions or encroachments anywhere, must be removed immediately," the Administrator directed.

Ahmed said that the results of the tree plantation drive launched to make Karachi beautiful and green would soon come to light which would help in improving and modernizing the major and important roads in of the city.

"Karachi has a proud past in terms of its culture and civilization. Being one of the few big cities in the world and with a port this city is very important," he said.

During the meeting, the work of improving other basic infrastructure including roads, bridges and underpasses in different areas was also reviewed and it was decided that along with beautification, infrastructure development work should also be continued on priority basis.